CONWAY, S.C. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team opened the 2022-23 season Monday night (Nov. 7) with an exhibition game at Division I Coastal Carolina University. Coastal Carolina (1-0) posted a 97-43 win over the visiting St. Mary’s College Seahawks in front of 1,223 fans at The HTC Center.

How It Happened

Coastal Carolina raced out to a 50-16 halftime lead behind 60-percent (18-30) shooting from the field, including 6-of-13 from downtown, as well as a 19-3 run to close out the first half.

The Chanticleers scored 24 of their 50 first-half points in the paint.

In the second half, St. Mary’s more than doubled its field goal percentage from the first 20 minutes as the Seahawks shot 32.4-percent (12-37).

CCU outscored the visitors, 47-27, in the second stanza as the Chanticleers’ strong shooting continued with 73.1-percent (19-26).

Inside the Box Score

Coastal Carolina outrebounded the Seahawks, 47-32, and earned 18 points off St. Mary’s 12 turnovers.

The Seahawks edged the hosts, 9-7, in second chance points.

St. Mary’s Game Notes

Senior guard Jordan Goodwin (Baltimore, Md./Milford Mill), junior forward Gary Grant (Washington, D.C./Thomas Stone [Md.]), and sophomore guard Micah Henry (Laurel, Md./Hammond) led St. Mary’s with eight points each.

SMCM finished the game shooting 24-percent (18-75) from the field, including 2-of-22 from downtown.

The Seahawks also went 5-for-8 (62.5%) from the free throw line.

Gary Grant vs. Catholic (11.14.21) Credit: Bill Wood

Coastal Carolina Game Notes

Essam Mostafa led all players with a double-double on 22 points and 12 rebounds while Jomaru Brown came off the bench to contribute 19 points.

Two other Chanticleers scored in double digits – Linton Brown and Josh Uduje – with 18 and 12, respectively.

CCU scored 52 points in the paint, tallied 29 fast break points, and gained 39 points from its bench.

