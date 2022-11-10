NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md.– The Air-to-Air Missiles Program Office (PMA-259) gained Portugal as its 29th Air Intercept Missile (AIM)-9X International Partner after Portugal announced it signed and accepted the AIM-9X Block II Missile Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) on Sept. 28. The Air-to-Air Missiles Program Office (PMA-259) gained Portugal as its 29th Air Intercept Missile (AIM)-9X International Partner, after Portugal announced it signed and accepted the AIM-9X Block II Missile Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) on Sept. 28.

The signed LOA allows PMA-259 to procure 18 AIM-9X Block II missiles on behalf of the Portuguese Air Force to complement Portugal’s F-16 fleet. This procurement will be part of the United States Navy’s Lot 23 Production Contract, leading to missile delivery in 2026.

The PMA-259 International Programs Team has been working with Portugal representatives since January on this specific LOA effort and has supported an international relationship with Portugal for many years.

PMA-259 has provided AIM-9X weapon system information to Portugal through various Multi-Lateral International Engagements with all five of the F-16 European Participating Air Forces countries: Belgium, Denmark, Netherlands, Norway, and Portugal.

Portugal will receive AIM-9X Block II missiles that will employ the true fifth-generation Block II capabilities of Lock-On-After-Launch, Data Link, and Surface Attack.