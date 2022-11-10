Christie is a 2-year-old, 20-pound, tri-color, beagle mix ISO her forever home.

This friendly, outgoing girl seems to like everyone she meets. She is especially happy and playful when meeting other dogs.

Christie wants a canine companion and a fenced yard in her forever home. Christie has finished with her vetting and is ready for her forever home.

If you are interested in adopting Christie or another beagle, send us a message at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org.

You can see and read about all of our beagles looking for their forever homes through this link: http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vCurrentDogs.aspx.