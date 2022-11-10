Earlier this week marked the 44th anniversary of the homicide of Frank Moore, a 28-year-old resident of Washington, D.C. His death is marked as the County’s oldest unsolved homicide. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Frank and his family.

On November 5th, 1978, at approximately 10 am, citizens contacted the Charles County Sheriff’s Office regarding locating an unresponsive individual on a construction site off the northbound lanes of Highway 301, the former site of Holiday Inn.

Officers responded and located the victim, who suffered trauma to his upper body. The victim, identified as Frank Moore, was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where his death was ruled a homicide.

If you have information about this crime or wish to remain anonymous, please contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. CCSO and Crime Solvers are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment.