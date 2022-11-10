Prince Frederick, MD- Calvert County Commissioners have sent a letter to new Calvert County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Andrae’ Townsel regarding a program that costs $344,000 and rewards up to fifty students with a trip to the 2023 Super Bowl in Arizona.

Several parents have contacted the county commissioners and The Southern Maryland Chronicle regarding this program. One of the biggest complaints from parents aside from the program is that the superintendent is using his personal Facebook page to promote Calvert County Public School programs but then allegedly blocking users if they question or disagree with him. the Chronicle is in the process of speaking with local and state officials regarding the use of personal social media accounts and when it crosses the line of becoming official due to how it is used.

The Commissioners, in the letter, would like to know where this money is coming from and a justifiable reason for taking students out of state for non-educational purposes. The Board of Calvert County Commissioners does not control the school system’s budget. Still, they do have an obligation to the residents and businesses of Calvert County to justify all taxpayer-money-funded expenses.

You can read the letter below, sent from the County Commissioners to Dr. Andae’ Townsel:

The below images are examples of Dr. Townsel using a “Personal” Facebook page to promote his work within the Calvert County Public School System, with the Calvert County Public School System sharing those Facebook posts. When used like this, it could potentially constitute the Facebook page of Dr. Townsel being official and subject to the laws regarding official social media accounts and not being able to “block” or otherwise censor dissenting opinions.

The below image is a screenshot of Dr. Townsel’s Facebook page, which goes back to at least 2019; it shows nothing(public posts) but posts regarding his positions in the education system, including his newest position as Superintendent of Calvert County Schools. The addition of ” Not used for official interaction or public forum of any kind” does not constitute what the “intention” is. If the Superintendent is using the page primarily for “official” use, then it would fall under the County and State’s laws regarding Social Media policy, including the inability to block or censor.

The Southern Maryland Chronicle will continue to follow this story and bring updates as we can.