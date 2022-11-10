BRIDGEPORT, Pa. – The Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference (MAWPC) announced its weekly accolades and Navy’s Michael Heller (Menlo Park, Calif.) was tabbed the Offensive Player of the Week. The sophomore led Navy offensively, helping the Midshipmen to a pair of victories over the weekend.

Heller led the team with seven total points, scoring a team-best six goals with an assist. He netted goals in all three games over the weekend, including multiple scores in two games. The California native opened the weekend with a pair of goals in Navy’s 8-6 win over Bucknell. Heller added a score against No. 18 Fordham on Saturday night. He registered a hat trick – his seventh of the season – against Johns Hopkins, leading the Mids to a 21-11 victory over the Blue Jays.

Navy returns to action on November 18 as the Midshipmen head to the Bronx, N.Y. for the Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference Tournament. The Mids, who earned the No. 6 seed in the tournament, will open tournament play against No. 11 Mercyhurst at 1:40 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. The game will be live streamed ($) on Stretch Live.