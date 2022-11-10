ANNAPOLIS, MD. – Navy men’s rugby co-captain Lewis Gray was selected as the Naval Academy Athletic Association (NAAA) Athlete of the Week, presented by Northrop Grumman, for his performance in Navy’s 27-14 victory over Army.

The two rivals met for the first time with both teams under varsity status, and Gray led the Mids in scoring with 12 points on three made conversion kicks, and two made penalty kicks. He ended the match 5-5 on kick attempts to give Navy its 10th straight win while handing Army its first loss of the season.

Gray added to his impressive scoring totals on the season, currently leading Navy with 131 points, 29 conversion kicks, and six penalty kicks. Gray alone has accounted for 25.7 percent of Navy’s points this season (131 of 509). Gray is also the top scorer in the Rugby East Conference with 101 points in conference play and a league-leading 24 conversion kicks.



The win allowed the Mids to get within one point of the Black Knights for the Rugby East North Division Title, which Navy can claim the title with a win over St. Bonaventure in its fall season finale on Saturday. Kickoff against the Bonnies is scheduled for 11 a.m. in Olean, N.Y.