WASHINGTON – Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland, won a bid for a second term on Tuesday, easily defeating Republican challenger Chris Chaffee.

Most Maryland Democrats won the House races they were expected to win. The exception could be Rep. David Trone, who trailed Republican challenger Neil Parrott on Wednesday in the 6th District, which stretches from Montgomery County into western Maryland.

The state has a new member of Congress, Democrat Glenn Ivey, representing Maryland’s 4th District.

The Associated Press has called all of Maryland’s congressional races but the Trone-Parrott race. In 2020, Trone beat his opponent by about 20 points, but in a district, that was dramatically changed in subsequent redistricting. So if he were to lose this race, that would indicate a huge shift in his district due to redistricting.

Here’s a post-election day guide to results in the Senate contest and all U.S. House races in Maryland.

U.S. Senate

After defeating Chaffee, Van Hollen said in a statement Tuesday that he was “honored to be elected alongside a historic ticket of Maryland state leaders including Wes Moore, Aruna Miller, Anthony Brown, and Brooke Lierman, as well as federal Team Maryland.”

The senator said he will continue to focus on issues such as “protecting a woman’s right to reproductive freedom” and “preserving our democracy and protecting the right to vote.”

Van Hollen has held the seat since 2017. Before that, he represented Maryland’s 8th Congressional District from 2002 to 2017. He has helped other Democrats’ campaigns as well as chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee from 2007 to 2011 and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee from 2017-2019.

Chaffee ran for the Senate in 2016 and 2018, but both lost in the Republican primaries.

Van Hollen raised $6.4 million and spent $5.4 million from January 2021 to October 2022, and Chaffee has not reported any fundraising activity, according to records filed with the Federal Election Commission.

Maryland’s 1st District

Republican incumbent Andy Harris beat Democrat Heather Mizeur.

Harris has held this seat since 2011; before that, he was a member of the Maryland State Senate from 1998 to 2010. He also served as a physician in the U.S. Naval Reserves. He is currently the only Republican U.S. House member in the state, but that would change if Parrott wins his race.

Mizeur was a Maryland House of Delegates member, representing District 20, from 2007 to 2015. She ran for governor in 2014 but lost in the Democratic primary to Anthony Brown.

She is currently the founder and CEO of Soul Force Politics, a non-profit organization dedicated to “bridging the worsening divisions in American politics and civic life,” according to her campaign website.

The Libertarian candidate in the district race, Daniel Thibeault, is a utility worker from Elkton, Maryland.

From January 2021 to October 2022, Harris raised and spent around $1.9 million, and Mizeur raised $2.6 million and $2.2 million. Thibeault has not reported any fundraising activity, according to the FEC. Mizeur raised significantly more than the last Democratic candidate who tried to unseat Harris.

Maryland’s 2nd District

Democratic incumbent Dutch Ruppersberger, who has been in his seat since 2003, held off Republican challenger Nicolee Ambrose.

Ruppersberger won his last three elections by about 30 points. Before representing Maryland’s 2nd District, he served Baltimore as Maryland’s assistant state attorney on the Baltimore City Council and as Baltimore County Executive.

Ambrose has served as the national committeewoman for the Republican Party of Maryland since 2012. She is also the president & CEO of The Ambrose Group, LLC, which provides government and communications consulting services.

From January 2021 to October 2022, Ruppersberger raised and spent about $1 million. Ambrose raised around $441,000 and spent around $359,000 in roughly the same period, FEC records show.

Maryland’s 3rd District

Incumbent Democratic Rep. John Sarbanes won his race against Republican Yuripzy Morgan.

Sarbanes has held the seat since 2007 and has won every election with comfortable margins.

Morgan, a lawyer and former conservative radio show host ran unsuccessfully in the 2016 Republican primary for the 2nd Congressional District seat.

According to the FEC, Sarbanes raised about $179,839 and spent about $660,788 from January 2021 to October 2022, while Morgan raised about $431,523 and about $388,343 in the same period.

Maryland’s 4th District

Democrat Ivey beat Republican Jeff Warner.

Ivey was the state’s attorney for Prince George’s County from 2003 to 2011. He ran in the 2012 primary for the district but withdrew from the race due to fundraising issues. Again, he ran in the 2016 primary race but lost.

“I am deeply honored to be the Congressman-Elect for Maryland’s 4th Congressional District,” Ivey said on his Twitter page. “Today, the work continues, and I can’t wait to get to Congress and fight for you.”

Warner, a pastor, was making his first bid for Congress.

Ivey raised about $1.8 million and spent about $1.6 million from October 2021 to October 2022. Warner raised about $55,192 and spent about $38,935 from March 2021 to October 2022, according to the FEC.

No incumbent was running in the 4th District. Anthony Brown, who has held the seat since 2017, announced in October last year that he would run for attorney general and was elected Maryland’s first Black attorney general on Tuesday.

Maryland’s 5th District



Democratic House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer defeated Republican candidate Chris Palombi.

Hoyer has served in this district since 1981. He was the House majority leader from 2007 to 2011 and returned to the position in 2019.

“I thank the voters of Maryland’s Fifth District for entrusting me once again with the responsibility of serving as their voice in the House of Representatives,” Hoyer said on Twitter. “Together, we will ensure families in #MD05 have the tools they need to Make It In America.”

Palombi, a former United States Capitol Police officer, had never previously run for Congress.

FEC records show that Hoyer raised about $3.7 million and spent about $3.6 million; Palombi raised about $61,291 and spent about $61,251 from January 2021 to October 2022.

Maryland’s 6th District

According to the Associated Press, a winner in Maryland’s 6th District was unclear Wednesday.

Incumbent Trone beat Parrott in 2020 by a nearly 20-point margin. However, redistricting made the election more competitive and unpredictable this year.

Trone was first elected to the House in 2018. He is the co-founder and co-owner of Total Wine & More, a chain now the largest independent alcohol retailer in the country.

Trone’s campaign raised over $13 million, mostly his own money, and spent $8.2 million as of Oct. 19, according to the FEC.

Parrott has represented Maryland’s District 2A in the House of Delegates since 2011. He previously worked as an engineer and is the owner of Traffic Solutions, Inc., a transportation firm in Hagerstown.

Parrott raised $795,686 and spent $449,294 as of Oct. 19, his campaign reported to the FEC.

“Tens of thousands of ballots are still outstanding, and it may take a few days for every vote to be counted. But I’m confident I’m headed back to Congress to keep fighting for the people of the 6th District,” Trone tweeted after midnight on Wednesday.

Maryland’s 7th District

Democratic incumbent Rep. Kweisi Mfume easily defeated Republican Scott M. Collier.

Mfume served in the House from 1978 to 1986 and ran again in the 2020 special election following the death of Rep. Elijah Cummings.

Mfume was a member of the Baltimore City Council from 1978 to 1986 and is the former president and CEO of the NAACP.

Mfume raised $487,525 and spent $262,052 as of Oct. 19, his campaign reported to the FEC.

Collier has run for office three times since 2014. According to his campaign website, he is the founder of DundalkTV and the Global Brain Injury Association.

The FEC has no information on Collier’s campaign funds. Collier’s website states that he has never accepted donations for his campaigns.

Maryland’s 8th District

Incumbent Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat, was swept to a fourth term, defeating Republican Gregory Coll and Libertarian Kevin Andrés Garcia.

From 2007 to 2016, Raskin was a Maryland state senator. Raskin has risen to national prominence as a member of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.

As of Oct. 19, Raskin raised $4.4 million in this campaign cycle and spent $2.6 million, according to FEC reports.

Raskin tweeted late Tuesday night after the AP called the race to thank voters.

“My gratitude to the people of Maryland’s beautiful 8th District for your support and unyielding commitment to democracy, freedom, and social progress. I am honored and excited to serve you again in the people’s House,” Raskin said.

Coll currently works in the aerospace-defense field, according to his campaign website. His campaign raised $13,619 for the 2022 election and spent $13,728 as of Oct. 19, according to the FEC.

Libertarian candidate Andrés Garcia worked in the software industry before his run for the House. The FEC has no reports on Garcia’s campaign funds.

