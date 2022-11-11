OWINGS MILLS, MD – Maryland Public Television’s (MPT) original series Maryland Farm & Harvest, now in its 10th anniversary season, will feature farms and locations in Baltimore, Charles, and Harford counties during a new family-themed episode premiering on Tuesday, November 22.

Maryland Farm & Harvest airs on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on MPT-HD and online at mpt.org/livestream. Encore broadcasts are available on MPT-HD Thursdays at 11 p.m. and Sundays at 6 a.m. Each episode also airs on MPT2/Create® on Fridays at 7:30 p.m. Episodes are also available on demand using MPT’s online video player. A season preview is available for viewing at https://bit.ly/3sLY69T.

The popular weekly series takes viewers across the Free State, telling engaging and enlightening stories about the farms, people, and technology required to sustain and grow agriculture in Maryland, the state’s number one commercial industry. During its 10th season, the series looks back to when it all began nearly a decade ago and revisits some favorite farms and farmers from past episodes.

Joanne Clendining, who has earned two Emmy® awards from the National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for her work on Maryland Farm & Harvest, returns as host. She is joined by Al Spoler, who handles duties for each episode’s The Local Buy segment.

With introductions filmed at Kinder Farm Park in Millersville (Anne Arundel County), the November 22 episode features the following segments:

Farming, Fishing, Forestry, and Family (Charles County). When the Warring Family bought Persistence Creek Farm in 2009, they knew how they farmed the 245-acre property was just as important as what they farmed. They have forged a confluence between farming, fishing, forestry, and family, with an eye toward how these can benefit their surrounding natural resources. The family’s persistence and hard work have certainly paid off. In 2021 Persistence Creek Farm was awarded the very first Maryland Leopold Conservation Award, named after renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold for the diversity of their conservation and production practices.

10th Anniversary Revisit, Season 2 – Grimmel Girls Show Cattle (Harford County). As part of Maryland Farm & Harvest’s 10th Anniversary season, series producers look back at some of their favorite farm stories. In this segment from season two in 2014, viewers revisit the Grimmel Girls, a quintet sister act from Grimmel Farms in Jarrettsville, and a family who has it all – charm, charisma, and award-winning cattle. The Grimmel Girls provide a look at the inside world of Hereford show cattle, and it’s more than just pomp and circumstance. These girls – then and now – have fun, but stand back when it’s showtime!

The Local Buy: Dry-Aged Beef (Baltimore County). What’s dry and mouth-watering at the same time? On this episode’s The Local Buy, segment host Al Spoler heads to northern Baltimore County to John Brown General & Butchery to see how the pros carve a side of beef. In this case, it’s not just any beef, this is dry-aged, grass-fed prized beef cattle. Owner Robert Voss then shares with Al a pan-roasted New York Strip Steak. Information about the Hunt Valley butchery and store will be available for viewers at mpt.org/farm.

More than 13 million viewers have watched Maryland Farm & Harvest on MPT since its fall 2013 debut. The series has traveled to more than 430 farms, fisheries, and other agriculture-related locations during its first nine seasons, covering every Maryland county, as well as Baltimore City, and Washington, D.C.

Past episodes can be viewed at video.mpt.tv/show/maryland-farm-harvest/, while episode segments are available on the series’ YouTube channel at youtube.com/c/MarylandFarmHarvest/featured. Engage with the show on social media @MarylandFarmHarvest on Facebook and @mdfarmtv on Twitter.

The Maryland Department of Agriculture is MPT’s co-production partner for Maryland Farm & Harvest. Major funding is provided by the Maryland Grain Producers Utilization Board.