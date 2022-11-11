ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced a series of major new actions to expand on federal-state efforts to fight violent crime and hold violent criminals accountable.

The governor announced Maryland State Police (MSP) Barrack P in Glen Burnie, where U.S. Attorney joined him for the District of Maryland Erek Barron, MSP Superintendent Colonel Woodrow “Jerry” Jones, Secretary Robert Green of the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (DPSCS), along with participating state and local law enforcement agencies.

“Addressing violent crime has been an important focus of our administration, and a critical piece of that has been increasing collaboration and coordination,” said Governor Hogan. “I want to thank U.S. Attorney Barron for his partnership and commitment to tackling violent crime. We will use every tool at our disposal to make our neighborhoods safer by working together.”

New initiatives to address violent crime include:

Baltimore City Feeder Route Task Force. Composed of 16 MSP troopers and officers of the Maryland Transportation Authority, the Baltimore County Police Department, and the Anne Arundel County Police Department, this joint task force utilizes real-time intelligence from the Maryland Coordination and Analysis Center—or MCAC—to enhance overnight patrol efforts and crack down on gang and criminal activity along the main arteries into and out of Baltimore City. These include MD Route 140, MD Route 26, Baltimore National Pike, and MD Route 2 in Anne Arundel County.

The initiative began in late October and has already led to dozens of arrests and citations.

“Knock and Talk” Surge Initiative. Developed by the DPSCS Division of Parole and Probation (DPP), this innovative new “knock and talk” initiative focuses on Baltimore City neighborhoods experiencing increased levels of violence. Working in coordination with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, this enhanced engagement effort deploys teams of parole and probation agents and sworn police officers in designated districts to make home visits. DPP identified 250 clients under community supervision for enhanced engagement at their residences. This is the first DPP initiative to utilize DPSCS social workers directly in the field.

More than 200 contacts with DPP clients, family members, and community members have already been made through this surge operation.

Incoming State’s Attorney Briefed on Ongoing Operations. The governor also announced that the incoming State’s Attorney for Baltimore City and all affected Baltimore Police Department commanders had been briefed on all current surge operations in the city.