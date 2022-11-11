ANNAPOLIS, MD—Following Tuesday’s gubernatorial election, Governor Larry Hogan today met with Governor-Elect Wes Moore to discuss the smooth and orderly transition to the incoming administration.

Following a private meeting in the governor’s office at the State House in Annapolis, the governor and governor-elect took questions from the media.

“I was very pleased to welcome Governor-Elect Wes Moore to the State House, and we had a productive one-on-one conversation—and we also had our teams meeting simultaneously to review and hand off transition documents,” said Governor Hogan. “Our entire administration is going to do everything we possibly can to not only ensure a peaceful transition of power but to help them get up to speed with anything they will need.”

Transition. Last month, Governor Hogan named Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford to oversee the gubernatorial transition for the State of Maryland formally and to serve as chief liaison to the incoming administration. Lt. Governor Rutherford met with senior members of the Moore-Miller transition team today to provide initial briefing materials and resources to facilitate the transition process.

“I have met with Governor-elect Moore’s office to initiate the transition process officially and provided all the necessary documents and guidance needed to help Maryland’s incoming leadership succeed,” said Lt. Governor Rutherford.

Assisting Lt. Governor Rutherford in overseeing the transition are senior members of the Hogan administration, including chief of staff Amelia Chassé Alcivar, senior advisor Chris Shank, special advisor Matt McDaniel, and deputy chief of staff Ryan Snow.

Visit the Maryland State Archives website for information about past gubernatorial transitions.