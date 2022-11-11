The grand opening of the La Plata Court Help Center will take place Monday, November 14, at the Circuit Court for Charles County.
Maryland Court Help Centers offer free limited legal help for individuals not represented by an attorney. Attorneys assist with services including but not limited to the name change, divorce, child custody, and child support. Although this court help center is in the circuit court, assistance for District Court cases is also provided at this location.
The celebration will feature a ribbon-cutting and guided tours of the new help center.
Grand Opening Celebration Information:
- WHO: Hon. Matthew J. Fader, chief judge, Court of Appeals of Maryland
Hon. H. James West, administrative judge, Circuit Court for Charles Co.
Hon. John P. Morrissey, chief judge, District Court of Maryland
Hon. Christy Holt Chesser, administrative judge, District Court in Charles Co.
Pamela Harris, state court administrator, Administrative Office of the Courts
Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq., Charles County Commissioner President
Victoria Schultz, executive director, Maryland Legal Aid
Alyssa Patzoldt, deputy director for walk-in services, Maryland Center for Legal Assistance
- WHAT: La Plata Court Help Center grand opening ceremony and ribbon-cutting
- WHEN: Monday, November 14, at 1:30 p.m.
WHERE: Circuit Court for Charles County, Courtroom D
200 Charles St, La Plata, MD 20646
Livestreaming available