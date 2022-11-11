The grand opening of the La Plata Court Help Center will take place Monday, November 14, at the Circuit Court for Charles County.

Maryland Court Help Centers offer free limited legal help for individuals not represented by an attorney. Attorneys assist with services including but not limited to the name change, divorce, child custody, and child support. Although this court help center is in the circuit court, assistance for District Court cases is also provided at this location.

The celebration will feature a ribbon-cutting and guided tours of the new help center.

Grand Opening Celebration Information: