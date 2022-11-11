(Baltimore) — Maryland’s eight sports wagering facilities combined to contribute $781,642 during October 2022 to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs. Each sports wagering licensee contributes 15% of its taxable win to the state.

Details on each facility’s handle, hold percentage, taxable win, prizes, promotional play, and contribution to the state are included in the chart that can be downloaded from the link above. Prior monthly reports are available at mdgaming.com.

Here are the statewide sports wagering totals for October 2022:

Handle (Amount players wagered, including promotional wagers provided to players by sportsbooks):

$39,663,586

$34,354,150

$5,309,436 (13.4%)

$5,210,947

$781,642

The hold percentage for all wagers that were settled during October 2022 was 12.61%.

Since the inception of Maryland’s sports wagering program in December 2021:

Hold percentage for all settled wagers: 55%

Cumulative contribution to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund: $5,424,283

Cumulative expired prizes contributed to the Problem Gambling Fund: $885,195

Maryland’s sports wagering market launched in December 2021 with the opening of five retail sportsbooks. Three other retail locations have opened in 2022, and additional retail locations and mobile sportsbooks are expected to launch shortly.