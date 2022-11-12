(La Plata, Maryland) – MSP La Plata is inviting all residents of Charles County to participate in a food drive, which will last the month of November. There has not been a significant food drive in the area in the past few years due to Covid-19, and the Southern Maryland Food Bank desperately needs supplies.

Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack has teamed up with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, La Plata Police Department, Maryland Transportation Authority Police, MD Department of Natural Resources, and different community team players to try and make this food drive an overwhelming success.

With this upcoming winter already being forecasted to be one of the coldest seasons in recent years, we felt the need to try and revive the community spirit of helping everyone in need.

We are in talks with different local stores, planning on having weekly collections in front of their stores. These collection events will be of a “Stuff-a-Truck” premise, where the donated goods are placed into a vehicle to get enough donations. We have scheduled this Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Giant Foods in Rosewick Shopping Center in La Plata. November 19 and 26, collection events will be held at Safeway foods in La Plata Plaza.

We are encouraging businesses, neighborhoods, churches, and EVERYONE! To begin their collections and bring them to a collection weigh-in held on December 2, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Laurel Springs Park in La Plata.

The spirit of this event is that it is a combined effort of the community, by locals for locals, as all donations will stay in Southern Maryland. The attached flier also has a scannable barcode to help people donate directly to Southern Maryland Food Bank.

All questions can be sent to msp.laplata@maryland.gov.