The close of autumn is upon us in Maryland. Our state’s western and northern regions are covered with fallen leaves, crackly forest floors, and bare trees, indicating fall’s passing. However, fall destinations and foliage are still worth visiting in other areas of Maryland, revealing some of fall’s last glory for us to savor.

Autumn whispered to the wind,

“I fall but always rise again.”

Angie Weiland Crosby

Western Maryland

We have been past peak here for a couple of weeks now and soon snow will replace the fallen leaves as ground cover. Now is the time to enjoy the once-a-year views that open up as we transition from fall to winter. Sweeping vistas, clear blue lakes, and mountain ranges are suddenly within view in areas usually hidden by leaf cover, opening up excellent opportunities for photographers.

Northern Maryland

If you were late to the fall party this year, head to Cecil County, which recently hit peak conditions. One of our newest parks is here and open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to sunset for passive recreational activities such as trail use and nature observation. Bohemia River State Park is also a great destination for paddlers, with access to 8,600 feet of waterfront on Great Bohemia Creek.

The remaining fall foliage provides a colorful backdrop at Gunpowder Falls, Baltimore County. Credit: Ed K.

Southern Maryland

Plenty of fall color remains in portions of Southern Maryland like Charles County, where resident Larry H. captured this quintessential fall scene.

After peaking early this year, St. Mary’s County is now past prime leaf peeper viewing. The oaks and maples are shedding their leaves, making way for the pines and cedars to stand out in shades of emerald and sage. Smooth sumac is still a rich burgundy red and continues to outshine everything around it.

Cristina Val Perez, Tree Planting Specialist with the Department of Natural Resources A frosty morning in Beauvue, St. Mary’s County leaves a sugar-like glaze across an open field.

Eastern Maryland

The recent winds took a toll on the leaf canopies here, but the rich shades of orange, gold, and scarlet red remain, if mostly on the forest floor.

Dana Paterra – Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park

If you’re feeling adventurous, drive to Somerset County on Maryland’s lower Eastern Shore. Here you’ll find Janes Island State Park, with more than 2,900 acres of salt marsh, over 30 miles of water trails, and several miles of isolated pristine beaches. The island is wild and seemingly untouched, a haven for birds, fish, crabs, and other salt marsh dwellers.

Trees with yellow leaves in the understory keep the majestic pines company in Pocomoke River State Park in Somerset County Credit: Christina Carlson

Photo Submissions for the Week

We want to thank the folks who continue sending photos of fall scenes across the state. Your reports and photos show first-hand accounts of our fall transition in Maryland. Please send us your fall foliage photos, including the names of any tree species you spot, using our easy online form! Tawes Garden in Annapolis Credit: Megan M. Salem State Forest, St. Mary’s County Credit: Cristina P. Wildewood, St. Mary’s County Credit: Cristina P. Gunpowder Falls State Park, Harford and Baltimore Counties Credit: James D. Gunpowder Falls State Park, Harford and Baltimore Counties Credit: James D. Gunpowder Falls State Park, Harford and Baltimore Counties Credit: James D. Fair Hill NRMA, Cecil County Credit: Amy S. Bohemia River State Park, Cecil County Credit: ShinAe G. Tilghman Island, Talbot County Credit: Anthony B. St. Mary’s River State Park Credit: Cristina P. Beauvue, St. Mary’s County Credit: Cristina P.

Fall Recreation Spotlight

Spend the remaining days of fall outdoors before winter’s chill sets in! Our friends at the Maryland Department of Tourism put together a great list of 25 Things to Do Outdoors in Maryland. Fun fact: some of our campsites are open year-round for the adventurous and those looking for alternative accommodations during the holidays.

Watch the Night Sky

Be patient as Mars comes into view after dusk, shining brilliantly to the Moon’s lower left. The red planet is currently performing its retrograde loop—the slow, back-and-forth path it traces around the opposition between Zeta Tauri and El Nath, the two stars that mark the tips of the horns of Taurus the Bull. Mars was situated a few degrees forward (east) of these stars at the beginning of the month. It will be exactly aligned with them on November 13.