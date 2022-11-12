Meet Henry, who’s ready to find his family before the holidays.
Henry(178404) is a grey and black male Domestic Medium Hair mix. He is approximately seven months old. He weighs about 6.5 lbs. He has been neutered.
If you’re interested in meeting Henry, please get in touch with Tri-County Animal Shelter to schedule your appointment.
QUESTIONS or FOR MORE INFO:
- Tri-County Animal Shelter (TCAS)
- 6707 Animal Shelter Road
- Hughesville, MD 20637
- 301-932-1713
- Email at: animalshelter@charlescounty.org