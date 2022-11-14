(La Plata, MD)—As a progressive law enforcement agency, the La Plata Police Department (LPPD) works diligently at its community policing initiatives. LPPD has three initiatives that have been awarded Certificates of Merit from the Governor’s Office. Those initiatives include:

#9PMRoutine La Plata Style

La Plata Style Operation Prevent Porch Piracy

Residential and Small Business Video Mini-Grants

According to the Public Safety Article §3-517, LPPD submitted its required annual Community Policing Report to the Maryland Police & Correctional Training Commissions (MPCTC) for feedback and recommendations. The purpose of the review is to guide LPPD to ensure the agency’s initiatives are within the implemented standards and best practices recommended by MPCTC. The review also ensures the agency meets the community policing needs of La Plata residents and business owners.

Credit: La Plata Police Department

MPCTC’s feedback was extremely positive: “Your Agency’s report serves as a wonderful model and clearly demonstrates a strong understanding of best practices in Community Policing for an agency and community of your size and demographics. Therefore, no additional comments are offered at this time.”

Mayor Jeannine James stated, “What a great honor to receive such positive feedback about our community policing practices from the Maryland Police & Correctional Training Commissions. Our Police Department prides itself on community outreach, engagement, and initiative. Their thriving community policing has improved community relationships and partnerships and positively affected crime reduction. I am very proud of the LPPD’s community policing efforts and fully support their willingness to seek new ways to interact with our community constantly.”

La Plata Police Chief Carl Schinner noted, “Our agency works diligently to serve the needs of all our residents and business owners. From the Kent Avenue Block Party to LPPD’s newest initiative, Faith & Blue, and from Stuff a Squad Car to Coffee with a Cop, our team enjoys interacting with our residents regularly. We’re proud of the feedback we received from the Commission and will continue to improve.