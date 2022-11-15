HUGHESVILLE, Md. – It was an energetic night at the Hughesville American Legion Post as community members packed the house for a fundraiser unlike any other in Southern Maryland.

A Message of HOPE Cancer Fund (MOH) hosted the 8th annual "Bras and Drawers for the Cause." After a record-breaking fundraiser last year, MOH has again raised the bar by raising over $25,000! MOH is extremely grateful to everyone that participated, donated, and/or volunteered for this successful event. The monies raised will directly benefit from the donations received.

The event featured men and women dressing in decorated “bras and drawers” and various costumes, dancing around the room in hopes of raising the most money for charity.

The event also featured a live auction, a silent auction, and balloon pops. Each balloon popped contained a ticket to win a gift card donated by various local businesses.

Connie Gunn, current MOH Vice President, said: “We are overjoyed by the community support we’ve received this year, proudly exceeding our goal!! And more importantly to the way our organization is being promoted locally, we want the community to know that we are here to help them; if you know anyone suffering from a financial hardship caused by cancer diagnosis or treatment, please let them know our organization exists and reach out to us to for an application, everything remains confidential. This is why we raise money: to help those who need help!!”

MOH would like to take the opportunity to thank the event sponsors and major contributors: Lexington Park Chevrolet Buick GMC; Baker Home Solutions; Lydia Craven @ Bayview Title; Lisa Smallwood @ Capitol Title; Chorporis-Cripsell Team; Connie Gunn REALTOR®; Karen Richardson @ Executive One Properties; Craig Richardson @ DJ SKIPP; Jennifer Anderson @ Exit by the Bay Realty; Melinda Brown w/eXp Realty; Dessie Herbert @ First Washington Mortgage; Mike Derby @ Fitzgerald Financial; Thomas Gunn @ GW Construction; Helen Wereneck; Raina Rath & Emily Roof @ Lakeside Title; Brian Chambers @ Print Links; Jessica Courtney @ Southern Trust Mortgage; Stacey Uhler @ Re/Max 100; Dawn Orbits; Neil Tipton @ Waterstone Mortgage; Dugan, McKissick & Longmore, LLC; Century 21 New Millennium.