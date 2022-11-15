Callaway, MD- The Valley Lee Volunteer Fire Department responded to a reported fire at the Take it Easy Campground on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 1:48 p.m.

When units arrived, they discovered that the campsite owner had attempted to start a charcoal grill using gasoline and caught his clothes on fire.

Credit: Office of the State Fire Marshal

As a result of the fire, the victim suffered burns to both arms. He was flown to MedStar Washington Hospital Center for treatment of his injuries.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal lists the incident as accidental.