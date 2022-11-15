Lock Haven, PA — The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Cross Country team competed in the NCAA Division III Mid Atlantic Regional Championships today (Nov, 12) with a trip to NCAA nationals on the line. The Seahawks competed against 32 other programs in their 8k race

Top Performers

The top five Seahawk performers today were Michael Wade, Kelly Byrne, Nate Norris, Nathan Sayers , and Patton Harbour.

Michael Wade was the first Seahawk to cross the line. Wade earned 93rd place and completed the race in 27:48. Kelly Bryne was next quickest to complete their race. Byrne earned 180th place and finished in 31:01.

Third for the Seahawks was Nate Norris, who earned 184th place with a time of 31:35. Nathan Sayers crossed the finish line in 31:47, good enough for 189th place. Rounding out the Seahawks top five was Patton Harbour. Harbour took home 199th place and finished in 32:48. The Seahawks earned 30th place as a team.

There were 222 total runners for the men’s race.

Coming Up

Season Concluded