COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Navy women’s rugby team (5-4) had a terrific defensive against rival Air Force (4-2) in the quarterfinals of the CRAA Playoffs. The Mids defeated the Falcons 12-3 to advance to the semifinals next Saturday in Annapolis.

Navy’s offense got off to a quick start, getting a try from Marissa Meyer just two minutes into the match for Navy’s fastest score of the season to take a 5-0 lead. Despite the early score, the match turned into a defensive battle with no scoring occurring again until the 76th minute.

Team captain Eliza Herring scored a huge try to put the Mids up by two scores, and Nicole Deprey added another two points on the conversion kick to put Navy up 12-0. Navy looked to have a shutout intact, but Air Force made a penalty kick as time expired for its only points of the match.

Meyer added another try to her impressive season, scoring her team-leading eighth try this season. Meyer has scored a try in four straight matches, tying Ana Olszewski for the longest streak this season. Herring scored her third try during her senior campaign, while Deprey made her fifth conversion kick this season to give her 24 points total on the year.

Navy will play its semifinal match of the CRAA Playoffs next Saturday versus Northeastern at the Prusmack Rugby Center at 3 p.m.