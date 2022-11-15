Meet Dodge, a 3-1/2-year-old male pit-bull mix. Dodge weighs approximately 68 lbs, is not neutered but will be neutered, fully vetted, and micro-chipped upon adoption.

Dodge is a beautiful, friendly boy used as the TESTER DOG at Tri-County Animal Shelter. Dodge does all the dog-on-dog meetings for shelter assessments; how impressive is that and tells you about his temperament and how great he is around other dogs.

I truly can’t understand how this stunning boy has been at the shelter for over five months without any interest.

There is a rescue if anyone is interested in FOSTERING or ADOPTING Dodge.

For more information or to meet Dodge, please contact Tri-County Animal Shelter to schedule your appointment.

QUESTIONS or FOR MORE INFO:

Tri-County Animal Shelter (TCAS)