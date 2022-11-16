On November 9, the St. Mary’s County Health Department offered a free vaccination clinic to all St. Mary’s College of Maryland community members.

Individuals who registered received either the Covid-19 bivalent booster and/or the Monkeypox vaccine.

During the clinic, 53 Bivalent boosters and seven Monkeypox vaccines were administered at the Wellness Center. Deborah Bello, registered nurse and director of health services at the College, shared that Wednesday’s event generated so much interest that they plan to offer another clinic shortly.

Because the Monkeypox vaccine is a series of two doses, the health department will return on Dec. 7 to offer the second dose.