He loves playing Racetrax, and his wife is a Keno fan. But when she decided to buy a Racetrax ticket to surprise her husband, Lady Luck made sure it was a big surprise: That ticket delivered a $14,847 prize for the Charles County couple!

Much of the newfound fortune stems from the husband’s decision to add the Bonus multiplier to Racetrax tickets. The Bryans Road resident also believes in playing the same number of combinations to win. When he asked his wife to buy a Racetrax Trifecta ticket with the Bonus added, she knew what to do. His combination of 8, 12, and 4 didn’t hit on the first ticket she purchased that night, but unbeknownst to the husband, the wife bought a second ticket with the same numbers, bet type, and Bonus.

“The next day, I was driving, and she checked the ticket and started hollering,” the husband recalled as he shared details of the ticket purchase while in the Lottery Winner’s Circle. “She said, ‘We won! We won!”

She quickly explained to her confused husband that she had replayed his ticket at Sunnybrook Tavern in Fort Washington. She used her Maryland Lottery mobile app while he was driving to check the ticket and received the winning message. His horses galloped across the finish line in the correct order — 8, 12, and 4 — and the Bonus multiplier tripled his prize.

The winner, who works as a painter for the Metro Transit Authority, said he would give some of the prizes to his wife. He also plans to pay bills with some funds and put the rest into the bank.

The lucky Lottery retailer shares in the fun. For selling a winning Racetrax ticket of $10,000 or more, Sunnybrook Tavern at 9001 Livingston Road in Fort Washington earns a $148 bonus from the Lottery. The bonus is equal to 1% of the prize.