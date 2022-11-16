Port Tobacco, MD- The NSDAR Community Service Award is a non-competitive recognition to worthy individuals and organizations for outstanding voluntary service. Sandy Washington From Left to Right: Port Tobacco Chapter Regent Connie Uy, Sandy Washington, Past Chapter Regent Joyce Edelen

Each chapter may sponsor two Community Service Awards per calendar year. Port Tobacco Chapter’s 2022 awardees are Sandy Washington of LifeStyles, Inc. and Rodney Minor of Vets N Transition.

Sandy’s award was presented on March 29, 2022. She was honored while serving as a guest speaker for the chapter’s Vietnam Veterans Day Event held at the Maryland Veterans Museum at Patriot Park. LifeStyles works tirelessly to help the local homeless community.

Rodney Minor From Left to Right: Rodney Minor, Chapter Regent Connie Uy

Rodney’s award was presented at the chapter’s meeting on September 22, 2022. Rodney spends countless volunteer hours interviewing veterans on camera and donates the videos to the Library of Congress. He also volunteers for Vets N Transition, an organization of veteran entrepreneurs who encourage veterans transitioning from military to civilian life. In August 2021, he organized an event to honor local Purple Heart recipients at the Maryland Veterans Museum at Patriot Park.