Sheriff Mike Evans and the men and women of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office are proud to honor and recognize Cpl. Mark Robshaw and Deputy Antonio Tavares for their sustained efforts to protect our community from impaired drivers.

Today, Cpl. Robshaw and Deputy Tavares were among officers statewide who were honored at the 2022 MADD Law Enforcement Awards Ceremony held at the Embassy Suites in Hunt Valley, MD, for their hard work in taking drunk drivers off Calvert County roadways. Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office

Your awards are well deserved, and we thank you for your continued support of MADD as we work toward a future of no more victims.

Please join us in recognizing and congratulating our honorees. Thank you for making Calvert a safer place for all!