INDIANAPOLIS – The NCAA revealed its nine finalists for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year award on Thursday and Naval Academy graduate and four-year member of the Navy women’s soccer team Victoria Tran advanced to this even more exclusive pool of well-deserving candidates. She is the first Patriot League student-athlete to ever be named among the top-nine finalists for the annual award. The Woman of the Year Selection Committee selected these nine student-athletes from the Top-30 honoree pool as finalists for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year award.

The nine finalists consist of three student-athletes from each NCAA division. Each finalist was selected for her outstanding academic achievements, athletics, community service and leadership. Representing Division I, the finalists are Jaeda Daniel from NC State, Brooke Forde from Stanford and Tran. Zoe Baker of the Colorado School of Mines, Kayla Tennant from Queens (NC) and Hanna Thrainsdottir of Georgian Court University are the finalists from Division II. The list of finalists rounds out with Division III selections: Karenna Groff of MIT, Macy Klein from St. Catherine and Erin Nicholas of Middlebury.

Of 577 student-athletes originally nominated for this award back in June, 156 student-athletes were selected as conference-level nominees. That pool of student-athletes was narrowed to the national Top 30 honorees in October.

“We are so excited and proud for Victoria to be recognized as a finalist for such a prestigious award,” remarked Carin Gabarra , head coach of the Navy women’s soccer team. “Her impact as an officer, at the United States Naval Academy and with the Navy Women’s Soccer program extends much deeper than her athletic side. She will work tirelessly to make the world a better place.”

During her four-year career with the Navy women’s soccer team, Tran was a two-time United Soccer Coaches All-Region selection, earning a spot on the 2020 All-North Region First Team after initially garnering a third team accolades in 2019. The 2020-21 Patriot League Midfielder of the Year, Tran was a four-time All-Patriot League honoree and led her team to two league championship titles, scoring the game-winning goal in the 2019 Patriot League Championship over Army. The Clarksville, Md., native was a four-year starter and finished her career in Annapolis with 18 points on seven goals and four assists over 68 games as a standout two-way midfielder.

Tran was the Naval Academy Class of 2022’s recipient of the Cheryl Dolyniuk Carlan Trophy, given to a female midshipman who excelled in athletics, leadership and academics throughout her four years. Tran was a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-American, with first-team honors in 2020 and a nod on the third team in 2019.

The Patriot League Women’s Soccer Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2020 and 2021, Tran graduated with a degree in honors robotics and engineering and ranked 11th in her class for Overall Order of Merit and sixth in Military Order of Merit. Over her 150 credit hours at the Naval Academy, she posted a near-perfect GPA of 3.98 while being extremely active as a brigade member and in the community at large. Tran served as an operations officer and a supply/wardroom officer for Navy’s 12th Company (2021-22) and as a platoon sergeant and an academics sergeant with Navy’s 2nd Platoon (2020-2021). She volunteered with Athletes for Hope for two years and was a three-year volunteer with Special Olympics and Mids for Kids.

Commissioned as an ensign in the United States Navy in May of 2022, Tran is currently working on a post-graduate degree at the University of Saint Andrews in Scotland.

On Jan. 12, the Top-30 honorees will be celebrated during a luncheon at the NCAA Convention in San Antonio. There, the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year will be named.