LATHAM, N.Y. – Senior Karon Williams (St. Louis, Mo./Richard Montgomery [Md.]) earned the first United East Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week honor awarded for the 2022-23 season. Williams is picking up the award for the week ending November 13.

The 5-4 guard garnered her second career Player of the Week honor after averaging 24.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.3 steals, and 1.0 blocks in a 2-1 start to the 2022-23 campaign for the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s basketball team.

Williams began the season with career-bests of 31 points, 10 field goals made, and nine free throws made in a 76-58 season-opening win at Hood College (Nov. 8).

She then tallied 20 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and three steals in a 69-54 loss to St. Joseph’s University Brooklyn in the opening game of the Seahawk Invitational (Nov. 11). The next day, Williams followed that up with 23 points, nine boards, four assists, and two steals in a 71-51 victory over University of Pittsburgh-Bradford. She was named to the All-Tournament Team for efforts during the Seahawk Invitational.

St. Mary’s College (2-1) will be back in action this Saturday, November 19, when the Seahawks welcome Wilson College (1-1) to the Michael P. O’Brien Athletics & Recreation Center Arena for a non-conference game at 1:00 p.m

2022-23 United East Conference Women’s Basketball Players of the Week