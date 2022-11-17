Jeremy Bradford Credit: CalvertHealth

Prince Frederick, MD – After a nationwide search and a unanimous decision, the CalvertHealth Board of Directors is proud to announce Jeremy Bradford has been selected for the position of President and CEO of Calvert Health System.

Bradford most recently served as President of Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, a 134-bed regional referral center serving several critical access hospitals throughout nine counties across southern Illinois, complete with a robotics program for minimally invasive surgery; a cardiovascular service line; comprehensive weight management, bariatric and metabolic services; and a rural telemedicine program providing access to safe and quality patient care.

With more than 20 years of healthcare executive leadership experience, Bradford said of joining CalvertHealth, “It is an honor and a privilege to be selected as CalvertHealth’s next President and CEO. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the residents of Calvert County and recognize the importance of high-quality health care in a rural setting.” He added, “My wife and I fell in love with the area when we came to visit, and we look forward to settling in and discovering all Calvert has to offer.” Bradford and his wife, Ginny, have two school-age children.

According to CalvertHealth Board Chair Rev. David Showers, Bradford will join CalvertHealth on March 1, 2023, succeeding current CEO and President Dean Teague, who is retiring from CalvertHealth.

“We were able to attract an outstanding group of candidates due to CalvertHealth’s reputation. In addition to our state-of-the-art facilities, our physicians, staff, volunteers, and the desirability of our community were also key in making this opportunity attractive,” said Showers.” He continued, “Jeremy’s extensive senior leadership experience made him the ideal candidate to lead CalvertHealth into its next 100 years.”

Immediately before his tenure began with Good Samaritan Hospital, Bradford served as the Senior Vice President of Operations and President of North Brevard Medical Support, Inc., for Parrish Healthcare in Titusville, FL. Before that, he also held the positions of Vice President of Operations, Outpatient Services, and Business Development, as well as Vice President of Ambulatory Services for Parrish Healthcare, dating back to August 2013. Bradford has also served in executive leadership positions in hospitals and ancillary service providers throughout Kentucky.

Bradford’s senior leadership experience within different sectors of health care has encompassed clinical and non-clinical areas, including ambulatory and ancillary services; business development; hospice and palliative care; hospital and clinic operations; long-term care and rehabilitation services; and physician practice management. In 2020, Bradford was elected to serve on the Illinois Health and Hospital Association’s Board of Trustees.