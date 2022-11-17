ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – Five members of the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team honored by the College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA) as members of the CSC Academic All-District team, the organization announced in a release on Tuesday afternoon (Nov. 15).

To be nominated, a student-athlete must be a starter or an important reserve with at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.00 scale) at his/her current institution. Seniors Liam DeLone-Bellsey (Takoma Park, Md./Montgomery Blair) and Jack Eskay (Damascus, Md./Urbana), juniors Cooper Clendenin (Bethesda, Md./Bethesda Chevy Chase) and Casey Cruz (Great Mills, Md./Leonardtown), and sophomore Ryan Barkdoll (Frederick, Md./Gov. Thomas Johnson) earned the honor for the 2022 season.

Credit: Bill Wood

DeLone-Bellsey logged 12 starts and registered a 1.43 goals against average (GAA) with 31 saves. The history and political science double major, who boasts a 3.566 GPA, tallied a 6-2-4 record plus one clean sheet against the University of Mary Baldwin on September 20. He picked up his second All-United East Conference Second Team award on November 3.

Eskay, a computer science major with a 3.69 GPA, was a major contributor on the defense for St. Mary’s College, making 18 appearances with three starts. He appeared in shutout wins over Wells College (Sep. 17), Mary Baldwin (Sep. 20), and Gallaudet University (Oct. 5). The 5-11 defender also helped offensively with a goal and an assist.

Clendenin appeared in 14 games, logging one start. He tallied a goal and two assists from his defensive position this season. The 5-10 defender’s first career goal was a game-winner in the Seahawks’ 2-1 win over Shenandoah University on September 4. He appeared in shutout wins over Wells College (Sep. 18), Mary Baldwin (Sep. 20), and Penn State Berks (Oct. 22).

Cruz, a computer science major with a 3.666 GPA, struck for four goals and two assists in 14 games played, firing 10 shots, including five on target during the campaign. The 5-8 forward notched the go-ahead tally at Penn State Berks (Oct. 22).

Barkdoll appeared in 13 games and dished out an assist. The biology major with a 3.814 GPA was part of all four shutout wins over Wells College (Sep. 18), Mary Baldwin (Sep. 20), Gallaudet (Oct. 5), and Penn State Berks (Oct. 22). His first career assist came in an 8-0 win over Wells (Sep. 17).

The 2022 Academic All-District® Men’s Soccer Team, selected by CSC, recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes soccer honorees in four divisions – NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division II and NAIA.