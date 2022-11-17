American Education Week is November 13-19, 2022. This week, Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) recognizes the hard work and dedication of all workers in the school system that especially contribute to the success of CCPS students. Day three of American Education Week is Education Support Professionals Day, according to the National Education Association (NEA). On this day, all support professionals who make a difference in the lives of CCPS students are celebrated.

Connie Jerman-Webb is the longest-standing instructional assistant (IA) at Gale-Bailey Elementary School, starting her career in 1998 as a substitute teacher. She became a food service worker and eventually accepted the position as one of the school’s IAs. Connie Jerman-Webb, instructional assistant at Gale-Bailey Elementary School, is recognized on Educational Support Professionals’ Day. Today all Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) workers are recognized for their hard work and dedication to the school system. Credit: Charles County Public Schools

Jerman-Webb originally wanted to be a nurse, then became an automobile painter. She made a switch in her career; she loves kids with two of her own and two grandchildren.

“My father passed, I had just moved down here, I had no childcare and needed a job,” Jerman- Webb said. She was new to the county and was looking for a job but was not expecting to work for the school system. One day when she was picking up her child from school, the school staff asked her if she had considered working for CCPS. “They told me to go to the Board, get fingerprinted and fill out the applications and come back,” Jerman-Webb said.

Being an IA at the school is not her only role. “She is everywhere all the time,” Tangela Scales, principal at the school, said. “We just had an event in October, and she decorated the entire cafeteria.” Jerman-Webb also assists with bus duty in the mornings, she is in charge of the Green Club grant and the Just Say No Club at the school. She is also known to lead guided reading groups and cover classes when needed. “She is always helpful; she will always be there when you need her,” Scales said.

Jerman-Webb attributes her success in working for the school system to the children and the community. “I still see them constantly. Now I have some of their kids,” Jerman-Webb said. “I see the little ones in their moms’ bellies and see them all the way through fifth grade.”

Jerman-Webb is one of the many education support professionals who makes it possible to maintain our mission, to support the well-being of children.