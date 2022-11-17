The St. Mary’s County Office of the Sheriff invites the public to attend the Final Salute ceremony for Sheriff Tim Cameron on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
Sheriff Cameron has faithfully and professionally served as St. Mary’s County Sheriff since he was first elected in 2006. Sheriff Cameron was elected to and served four consecutive terms in office – a feat no predecessor accomplished in St. Mary’s County history.
Sheriff Tim Cameron
Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office
Tim Cameron as a member of the Emergency Services Team
Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office
Tim Cameron, wife Angela and sons Shawn and Scott in 2006
Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff Cameron consoles Melissa Willey, mother of Jaelynn Willey who was shot and killed on March 20, 2018 at Great Mills High School
Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff Cameron and Capt. Steven Hall responding to a traffic call
Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff Cameron reading to a class at St. John’s School
Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff Cameron and family dog Kevin
Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff Cameron presenting the American flag to the Somerville family at Sheriff Joseph Lee Somerville’s funeral in 2021
Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff Cameron awarded by staff earlier this year
Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office
Major Michael Merican, Retired Major Deborah Diedrich, Deputy Warden Mary Ann Thompson and Sheriff Tim Cameron
Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office PIO
Sheriff Cameron and Crystal Hayden
Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office
Please join our office and community in wishing
and starts his new chapter in his professional life, departing to become the new Sheriff Cameron well as he retires from the Sheriff’s Office .
Colonel of the Wyoming Highway Patrol in January
Sheriff Cameron’s Final Salute will be held at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters at 23150 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at noon.
In inclement weather, the event will be moved to the jury assembly room at the St. Mary’s County Circuit Courthouse in downtown Leonardtown.
