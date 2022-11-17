The St. Mary’s County Office of the Sheriff invites the public to attend the Final Salute ceremony for Sheriff Tim Cameron on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Sheriff Cameron has faithfully and professionally served as St. Mary’s County Sheriff since he was first elected in 2006. Sheriff Cameron was elected to and served four consecutive terms in office – a feat no predecessor accomplished in St. Mary’s County history. Sheriff Tim Cameron Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Tim Cameron as a member of the Emergency Services Team Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Tim Cameron, wife Angela and sons Shawn and Scott in 2006 Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Cameron consoles Melissa Willey, mother of Jaelynn Willey who was shot and killed on March 20, 2018 at Great Mills High School Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Cameron and Capt. Steven Hall responding to a traffic call Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Cameron reading to a class at St. John’s School Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Cameron and family dog Kevin Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Cameron presenting the American flag to the Somerville family at Sheriff Joseph Lee Somerville’s funeral in 2021 Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Cameron awarded by staff earlier this year Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Major Michael Merican, Retired Major Deborah Diedrich, Deputy Warden Mary Ann Thompson and Sheriff Tim Cameron Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office PIO Sheriff Cameron and Crystal Hayden Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

Please join our office and community in wishing Sheriff Cameron well as he retires from the Sheriff’s Office and starts his new chapter in his professional life, departing to become the new Colonel of the Wyoming Highway Patrol in January.

Sheriff Cameron’s Final Salute will be held at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters at 23150 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at noon.

In inclement weather, the event will be moved to the jury assembly room at the St. Mary’s County Circuit Courthouse in downtown Leonardtown.