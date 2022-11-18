LEONARDTOWN, MD – Beginning Thursday, December 1, at 10 a.m., the Chesapeake Public Charter School (CPCS) online lottery application will OPEN.

All interested families must fill out applications online at cpcsapplication.com during the open enrollment period. (This includes all siblings who were waitlisted in the 22/23 school year). For the 2023-2024 school year, the online application link becomes LIVE at 10 a.m. on December 1, 2022, and closes at midnight on December 31, 2022.

There will be two in-person Q&A sessions this year to be held on the following dates. Use this Parent Information Session RSVP.

IN-PERSON Monday, December 5, from 5:00-6:00 p.m.

IN-PERSON Tuesday, December 13, from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Can’t make it in person? An informational video & FAQs can be viewed on the CPCS website https://schools.smcps.org/cpcs/charter-school/admissions.

LOTTERY APPLICATION INFORMATION

Families need to enter a valid email address and create a password to create a free account. The application also features a mobile-friendly platform. This account will need to be monitored for information regarding submission status and acceptance/waitlist notifications.

All applications must be completed online. The order in which the application is submitted does not impact the selection process. It does not matter whether a family applies on the first or last day since the lottery is a random, computer-based drawing. The application is available in multiple languages.

The official lottery will be run at the end of January 2023 .

Upon completing the lottery of their acceptance or waitlist status, kindergarten families will be notified by email. All other families of students in grades 1-8 will receive an email about their waitlist status and will be offered seats as they become open through the summer months.

For more information, please get in touch with the school’s main office at 301-863-9585, extension 0.