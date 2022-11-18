LANCASTER, Pa. – The Atlantic East Conference named junior Anna Kidd (Arbutus, Md./Mount de Sales) as the Atlantic East Women’s Swimmer of the Week for the week ending November 13 as announced by the conference office Monday afternoon (Nov. 14). This is Kidd’s third selection this season and sixth for her career.

The 5-10 captain paced the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s swim team in a loss at the University of Mary Washington (Nov. 11) as Kidd notched the team’s two lone wins. She captured the 50 freestyle in 25.77 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.60. Kidd also placed second in the 50 breaststroke in 32.26 while finishing fourth as a member of the 200 medley relay (2:01.12).

Kidd then led a 1-2-3 finish in the 200 individual medley with a winning time of 2:18.79 as the Seahawks swept an Atlantic East tri-meet (Nov. 12) with Cedar Crest College and Gallaudet University.

She currently holds the top times in the Atlantic East in the 100 freestyle (55.20), the 100 breaststroke (1:08.73), the 200 freestyle (2:02.74), and the 200 individual medley (2:16.87).

St. Mary’s College (6-5, 2-1 AEC) will be back in action this Saturday, November 19, when the Seahawks host Washington College in a non-conference dual meet at 1:00 p.m

2022-23 Atlantic East Conference Women’s Swimmers of the Week