LANCASTER, Pa. – The Atlantic East Conference picked sophomore Luke Schwenk (Annapolis, Md./Broadneck) as the Atlantic East Men’s Swimmer of the Week for the week ending November 13, as announced by the conference office Monday afternoon (Nov. 14).

The Atlantic East Conference picked sophomore Luke Schwenk (Annapolis, Md./Broadneck) as the Atlantic East Men’s Swimmer of the Week for the week ending November 13 Credit: Bill Wood

Schwenk helped the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s swim team capture six events in a tough 170-88 loss at the University of Mary Washington (Nov. 11). He won the 50 freestyle (21.56), the 50 butterfly (23.50), and the 50 backstroke (24.21) while being part of the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:31.34).

In a 107-55 Atlantic East win over Gallaudet University (Nov. 12), Schwenk led off the winning 200 medley relay before claiming an individual win in the 100 freestyle (47.34).

Schwenk currently holds the top times in the Atlantic East in the 50 freestyle (21.09), the 50 backstroke (24.24), the 100 freestyle (47.34), the 100 backstroke (51.09), and the 100 butterfly (52.58).

St. Mary’s College (7-3, 2-0 AEC) will be back in action this Saturday, November 19, when the Seahawks host Washington College in a non-conference dual meet at 1:00 p.m.

2022-23 Atlantic East Conference Men’s Swimmers of the Week