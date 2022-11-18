LATHAM, N.Y. – Senior Nancy Slaughter (Phoenix, Md./Dulaney) was selected to the United East Conference Volleyball All-Sportsmanship Team as announced by the conference office Thursday morning (Nov. 17).

Senior Nancy Slaughter (Phoenix, Md./Dulaney) selected to the United East Conference Volleyball All-Sportsmanship Team Credit: Bill Wood

The nine-member United East All-Sportsmanship Team recognizes student-athletes who epitomize the ideals of sportsmanship. Student-athletes selected to the All-Sportsmanship Team demonstrate fair play, gracious victory, and respectfulness in defeat. Everyone has been chosen by their coach as a representative who embodies the Division III spirit.

Slaughter stepped on the court for all 23 matches, starting only one. The 6-0 middle hitter led the Seahawks in blocks with nine solo, 23 assists, and 32 total blocks. A team captain this season, she also finished third on the team with 86 kills and 27 service aces.

As a biology major, Slaughter has been named to three conference All-Academic Teams, including being named a 2021-22 United East Scholar-Athlete, and made the Dean’s List four times.