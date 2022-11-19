PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Nov. 17, 2022 – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) announces it has accepted a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with many of the county’s volunteer fire, rescue, and emergency medical services (EMS) departments to implement a centralized EMS transport billing system. EMS transport billing enables fire, rescue, and EMS companies to recover some of the costs of providing ambulance transportation.

The agreement between the county government and local rescue squads will allow an approved third-party vendor to bill insurance companies for emergency transport beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Although patients may be asked to authorize payment by their insurance company and may receive a bill, patients will not be expected to cover any associated costs or underpayment by insurance companies, nor will they be penalized for nonpayment.

“For decades, volunteer emergency services have worked hard to provide quality care for Calvert County residents and, in that time, have continuously adapted to the evolving needs of our community,” said BOCC President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance. “Implementing cost recovery does not change the services provided but will further support the ability of EMS services to care for residents in their time of greatest need. You should not hesitate to call 911 in an emergency. The same emergency medical services will be provided to all who need it, regardless of insurance coverage or ability to pay.”