LATHAM, N.Y. – Senior captain Naho m Fisseha (Laurel, Md./Archbishop Carroll) named to the 2022 United East Conference Men’s Soccer All-Sportsmanship Team as announced by the conference office Wednesday afternoon (Nov. 16).

Credit: Bill Wood

The nine-member United East All-Sportsmanship Team recognizes student-athletes who epitomize the ideals of sportsmanship. Student-athletes selected to the All-Sportsmanship Team demonstrate fair play, gracious victory, and respectfulness in defeat.

Fisseha appeared in 16 games, logging two starts. The 5-8 midfielder notched an assist in an 8-0 win over Wells College on September 17. He is an economics major and computer science and business administration double minor, who has served as the team’s captain for two consecutive seasons.