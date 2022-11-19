BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Patriot League announced its first set of weekly awards on Monday afternoon and Navy’s Kate Samson was at the forefront as the conference’s Rookie of the Week. The freshman center from Richmond, Virginia joins Lehigh’s Frannie Hottinger in the announcement, as Hottinger was named the Patriot League Player of the Week.

Samson had a standout first week of action as she opened her collegiate career with a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds at William & Mary on Monday and followed up with 11 points and four rebounds at Air Force on Friday. Strong on the defensive end, as well, she blocked a pair of shots in both contests. For the week, Samson shot 72.7% (8-11) from the field and 85.7% (6-7) from the foul line and averaged 11.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks over 26.5 minutes per game.

As a program this is Navy’s first Patriot League Rookie of the Week honor since the 2019-20 season when Nyah Garrison was recognized on February 17.

Navy will be back in action this week with a pair of contests in Maryland. First up is the Mids’ 2022-23 home opener on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. versus UAlbany before a quick trip to Emmitsburg for a 1 p.m. showdown with Mount St. Mary’s on Saturday afternoon.