LATHAM, N.Y. – Junior Betsy Robey (Kensington, Md./Stone Ridge School) was selected for the 2022 United East Conference Women’s Cross Country All-Sportsmanship Team as announced by the conference office Tuesday morning.

The eight-member United East All-Sportsmanship Team recognizes student-athletes who epitomize the ideals of sportsmanship. Student-athletes selected to the All-Sportsmanship Team demonstrate fair play, gracious victory, and respectfulness in defeat. Each coach has chosen each individual as a representative who embodies the Division III spirit.

Robey ran in all, but one meet this season for the Seahawks. The 5-10 captain posted a 4K personal-record time of 16:52.0 at the Spider Alumni Open hosted by the University of Richmond on September 3. She also clocked a 6K personal-record time of 26:49.9 at the 2022 NCAA Division III Mid-Atlantic Regional Championships on November 12.

Robey garnered her first-ever All-United East award as she finished ninth at the 2022 United East Conference Championships on October 29 for Second Team honors.

As a psychology major, Robey has made the Dean’s List twice and was named to the 2020-21 Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference All-Academic Team.