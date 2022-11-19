LATHAM, N.Y. – Senior Nathan Sayers (Olney, Md./Sherwood) was named to the 2022 United East Conference Men’s Cross Country All-Sportsmanship Team as announced by the conference office Tuesday afternoon (Nov. 15).

The eight-member United East All-Sportsmanship Team recognizes student-athletes who epitomize the ideals of sportsmanship. Student-athletes selected to the All-Sportsmanship Team demonstrate fair play, gracious victory, and respectfulness in defeat. Everyone has been chosen by their coach as a representative who embodies the Division III spirit.

Sayers competed in all six meets this season for the Seahawks. The 6-1 captain posted a top-20 finish at the 1st Annual Marymount (Va.) University Derby, placing 20th in 31:18.7.

As public policy studies and environmental studies double major, Sayers has made the Dean’s List twice and was named to two conference All-Academic Teams. He serves as the vice president of College Democrats.