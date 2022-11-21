Chesterfield Co, VA- A Charles County Navy veteran is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center in La Plata, MD on a no-bond status following his arrest for allegedly murdering his ex-girlfriend JoAnna Cottle(39), her 13-year0ld daughter Kaelyn M. Parson, and the ex-couples 4-year-old twins, Kinsey M. and Jayson L. Cottle. Kaelyn Parson and twins Kinsey and Jayson Cottle. JoAnna Cottle and her three children, 13-year-old Kaelyn Parson, and 4-year-old twins Kinsey and Jayson Cottle.

Jonah L. Adamas,35, of Charles County Md is accused of entering the home at the 4200 block of Laurel Oak Road in Chesterfield County, Va around 5 am on Friday, November 18, 2022, and shooting the four victims.

Jonah Adams, 35 Credit: Chesterfield Police

“She remained on the line with us as the intruder made entry,” Chesterfield County Police Department said of JoAnna M. Cottle. “There was gunfire and then silence. But our officers were on the way and immediately made entry. The suspect obviously was not there. But of course, they found the four victims, all deceased.”

The Chesterfield County Police Department detectives later obtained an arrest warrant for Adams, on four counts of first-degree murder.

Adams was apprehended near his home in the 11400 block of Saint Martha Court in Waldorf, Maryland later that day by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) agents. The preliminary investigation revealed that Adams was in the area of Cottle’s home at 4 a.m. that morning.

“There was a previous protective order [involving the former couple] — not in effect now — that we identified,” Lt. Col. Chris Hensley said. He also noted that there was conflict over their two children, but he wasn’t sure if it was “a custody dispute or a disagreement.”

Adams is being held without bond at the Charles County Jail in Maryland awaiting an extradition hearing. He is facing four counts of first-degree murder.

If you have information about the case that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.