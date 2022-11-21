Last week, CFC Charles Watley was named the Correctional Officer of the Quarter for the Third Quarter of 2022.

CFC Charles Watley Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office

His Supervisor said, “I was very impressed with his high initiative and motivation in seeking out the busiest posts and assisting in those areas without being told. He consistently demonstrated excellent teamwork skills in rotating through working with different teams during the busiest parts of the day.”

CFC Watley also stepped up to act as the Emergency Response Team leader during the third quarter. Additionally, he has stepped up as a peer mentor and has continuously volunteered for overtime.

Thank you for our outstanding service and dedication, CFC Watley!