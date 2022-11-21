Congratulations to Deputy Ryan McLean for his recognition as the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office’s top DUI arrest producer in 2021-2022. Deputy McLean was awarded this week at a ceremony held by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD). Deputy Ryan McLean Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

Deputy McLean entered duty with the St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office on April 5, 2021, graduated from the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy in November 2021, and joined the Patrol Division later that month.

Between November 2021 and June 30, 2022, Deputy McLean quickly established himself as an aggressive DUI enforcer, making 11 DUI arrests in seven months. During that timeframe, Deputy McLean maintained his patrol caseload and worked about four months of midnight shifts.

Deputy McLean takes great pride in his DUI efforts, and his work ethic in enforcing DUI laws is aligned with Maryland’s Toward Zero Deaths goal.

Please join our agency in congratulating Deputy McLean for his outstanding DUI enforcement.