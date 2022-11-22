LEONARDTOWN, MD – The St. Mary’s County Museum Division, which oversees St. Clement’s Island Museum, the Old Jail Museum, and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, presents events and exhibits during the holiday season at each historic site.

On Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Piney Point Lighthouse Museum presents a Retro Holiday Family Open House, which kicks off the opening of the retro holiday exhibit inside the museum and Keeper’s Quarters with family activities, refreshments and more. Get a jump on your holiday shopping inside the Museum Store. Admission is free. Image courtesy of Visit St. Mary’s Credit: The St. Mary's County Museum Division

The Retro Holiday Exhibit at Piney Point, daily from Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, until Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., is a family-friendly holiday exhibit inside the museum, and visitors can take a tour of the museum, lighthouse and historic park. Admission is $7.00 for adults; $3.50 for seniors, students, and military; and for 5 and under free. The Museum Store will be open during museum hours for holiday shopping. The exhibit is closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Then, enjoy the St. Clement’s Island Museum Christmas Doll & Train Exhibit opening on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum will feature fun for the family, including kids’ activities, music, refreshments, and much more. Run the model trains, see vintage dolls like Barbies and American Girl dolls, and have more fun. Get a jump on your holiday shopping with various unique and local items inside the Museum Store. Admission is free.

St. Clement’s Island Museum will host its annual Christmas Doll & Train Exhibit daily, from Dec. 1, 2022, to Jan. 1, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., where families can enjoy a holiday exhibit of antique and collectible dolls like Barbie, American Girl and more, classic trains and other vintage toys in this festive holiday display inside the museum. This exhibit costs $3.00 for adults, $2.00 for seniors and military, $1.50 for children, and children five and under are free. The Museum Store will be open during museum hours for holiday shopping. The exhibit is closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Nov. 27, 2022, is also Museum Store Sunday at all three museum sites St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, and the Old Jail Museum in Leonardtown. Our museums join over 700 Museum Stores to offer relaxing, inspired shopping inside your favorite St. Mary’s County museums. Museum Store Sunday offers a special shopping experience in our one-of-a-kind stores, showcasing a broad assortment of unique, mission-specific gifts.

There is something for everyone, from books to jewelry to children’s products to home accessories and local artisans and authors’ offerings. Shop knowing you are supporting the missions and programs. If you cannot make it to any shop during the month, you can shop at the online Friends Museum Store 24/7, which offers contact-free local delivery and free shipping to friends and family outside the area: https://friendsmuseumstore.square.site/.

You can pick up the 2022 Friends Christmas ornament at the stores and online, which features the special edition “The Fresnel Lens” ornament to highlight the new exhibit at the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, a replica Fifth Order Fresnel Lens. Each year, the Museum Store designs a new ornament as the Friends features collectible ornament. Also on offer are the Drayden African American Schoolhouse, Piney Point Lighthouse with Keeper’s Quarters, the Old Jail Museum, the Blackistone Lighthouse, and Moll Dyer ornaments.

Finally, you can visit the Old Jail Museum in Leonardtown during special hours for a holiday Leonardtown First Friday on December 2, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., or daily, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Interested visitors are encouraged to come and take a tour of this unique and fascinating historical site. Complete your holiday shopping in the Museum Store, where you can find various unique gifts. Admission is free.

For more information about each event, check out each museum’s Facebook page or call the museums directly: Museums.StMarysMD.com.