BALTIMORE, MD (November 18, 2022) – Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced that his Consumer Protection Division settled with Pro-Football, Inc., trading as the Washington Commanders, concerning the team’s security deposit practices.

The Washington Commanders (formerly the Washington Redskins) collected security deposits from season ticket holders and other purchasers of tickets for seats in luxury suites. Under its contracts with ticketholders, the team was required to return the deposits within 30 days after their contracts for seat licenses expired or were terminated. The Commanders did not return the deposits to consumers unless they requested the return in writing.

Attorney General Frosh accused the team of violating the Consumer Protection Act when it failed to honor its contracts and return the deposit to consumers.

“For many years, the Commanders kept money that was not theirs. It belongs to their customers,” said Attorney General Frosh. “Today’s settlement will require the team to return the monies owed to consumers. The Commanders will pay the penalty and will be enjoined from engaging in similar practices in the future.”

Under today’s settlement, the Commanders must refund all security deposits that have not yet been returned to consumers who are no longer ticketholders within 30 days. If any payments are undeliverable, the team must turn the funds over to be held as unclaimed.

Today’s settlement also contains an injunction requiring the team not to mislead consumers about their security deposit practices and to return in the future any security deposits they collect from fans within 30 days of the cancellation or termination of their contracts to purchase tickets. The Commanders have also agreed to pay a $250,000 civil penalty.

This matter was first referred to the Attorney General’s Office by the United States Congress, Committee on Oversight and Reform in April 2022.

Consumers who purchased season tickets or tickets to luxury suites at Washington Commanders professional football games and believed they are owed a security deposit refund may contact the Office of the Attorney General at 410-576-6569.