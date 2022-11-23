ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan and the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) today announced that more than one million Marylanders have received their COVID-19 bivalent booster since September in order to be COVIDReady in time for the holidays.

“Through our COVIDReady plan, Maryland continues to be one of the most vaccinated and boosted states in the country,” said Governor Hogan. “We are grateful for the everyday vigilance of Marylanders, and the leadership of our GoVAX ambassadors, who have reminded us that we truly are all in this together.”

Recognition For GoVax Ambassadors. The state is recognizing the efforts of the state’s GoVAX ambassadors from all walks of life with governors’ citations and a new ad, which will play on WBAL during Thanksgiving programming. First launched in January 2021, the initial GoVAX campaign highlighted around a dozen Marylanders—including former UMBC President Dr. Freeman Hrabowski, Del. Joseline Peña-Melnyk, and Associate Professor of Medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine Dr. Kathleen Page.

Enthusiasm quickly grew for the campaign, attracting many more ambassadors, including community leaders, health care workers, faith leaders, and Maryland families. Each of these Marylanders have been essential in sharing information about the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, helping Maryland earn national recognition for its COVID-19 response.

“Surpassing one million COVID-19 bivalent booster shots administered since September shows that Marylanders understand the importance of staying COVIDReady,” said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “Fighting COVID-19 has always been a statewide effort, and Marylanders have pulled together to protect ourselves and our families against this virus by getting boosted. We are grateful for our GoVAX ambassadors who have played a role in this effort.”

COVIDReady Maryland. Marylanders can protect themselves from flu and COVID-19 by getting a “Flooster,” a flu shot and COVID-19 booster. It’s safe to get both at the same visit and is the best way to protect against severe illness and death. As always, Marylanders are encouraged to practice basic health hygiene by washing your hands, covering your cough, and staying home from work and school when sick. This helps slow the spread of respiratory illness like RSV as well, which can be dangerous to small children and older adults and doesn’t have a vaccine.

Find a vaccine provider at covidvax.maryland.gov or by calling 1-855-MDGOVAX (1-855-634-6829). For more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Maryland, visit covidLINK.maryland.gov. For the most recent Maryland COVID-19 vaccine data, visit coronavirus.maryland.gov.