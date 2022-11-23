Mid-Shore Pro Bono has named Katrina Hibdon of Dunkirk, Md., and Emily Marshall of East New Market, Md., as the nonprofit’s 2022 Sandy Brown Public Interest fall interns.

The paid internship program was established to honor MSPB’s previous executive director Sandy Brown—who stepped down in Dec. 2021—and is supported by the Rural Maryland Council and the Maryland Bar Foundation. The donor-funded program provides undergraduate and law school students with a stipend while learning about public interest law, non-profit management, community service, and basic work experience.

Katrina Hibdon is in her final year at Salisbury University, pursuing a bachelor of arts degree in political science and history with a minor in economics. Hibdon has consistently earned placement on the Dean’s List since 2019 and is a recipient of numerous scholarships.

She has served in several leadership positions, including as Salisbury University’s SGA Chief Justice and Academic Chair of the Panhellenic Council. Hibdon is a member of the Alpha Sigma Tau Sorority, Salisbury University’s Student Government Association, National Panhellenic Conference, Phi Eta Sigma, Pi Sigma Alpha, Order of Omega, and Phi Alpha Theta.

“Mid-Shore Pro Bono has opened my eyes to a deeper understanding of the legal process and community,” says Hibdon. “The care that goes into the community from this organization is unrivaled, and I am grateful to be part of a team as supportive as this one. This internship has given me more reasons and more motivation to continue in the field of law.”

Emily Marshall received her bachelor of arts in philosophy from Salisbury University with a minor in psychology and cognitive science. Her academic honors include placement on the Dean’s List and as a 2021 Regional Ethics Bowl Researcher and 2022 National Ethics Bowl Researcher.

Marshall has received numerous scholarships and served as Senator, Deputy Director, and Director with Salisbury University’s Student Government Association. Her volunteer work includes serving as a zone leader with Big Event and in other roles with Halo Ministry and the Salisbury Zoo.

“The Sandy Brown Public Interest Internship with Mid-Shore Pro Bono has provided me the opportunity to step foot in a courtroom and observe the enormous impact of pro bono involvement,” said Marshall. “This experience has helped me discover my commitment to practicing law.”

“We’re honored to have Katrina and Emily interning and learning about civil justice with us,” said Mid-Shore Pro Bono Executive Director Meredith Lathbury Girard. “We’re also grateful to the donors to our Sandy Brown Public Interest Internship fund to provide a stipend to our interns.”

Girard says the nonprofit is uniquely positioned to expose students interested in law, social work, and public interest work through hands-on experiences working with rural populations lacking access to the legal system.

“This program engages students in a wide range of legal-related hands-on experiences in a high quality and well-supervised professional setting,” she says. “This is a perfect opportunity for students in law school, graduate and undergraduate programs interested in social justice, nonprofit management, social work, and other civic-minded careers.”

Mid-Shore Pro Bono delivers a mission of helping Maryland’s Eastern Shore residents obtain access to legal assistance through a network of volunteers with offices in Easton and Salisbury. Donations to the Sandy Brown Public Interest Internship Fund can be made online using the donate button at www.midshoreprobono.org.