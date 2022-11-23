BALTIMORE, MD (November 22, 2022) – The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of Attorney General today released its investigative report of the March 11 fatal police pursuit in Charles County.

On March 11, 2022, at 4:06 a.m., officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a hit-and-run crash in the 3900 block of Pine Cone Circle in Waldorf. Driver killed, suspected of being under the influence in Waldorf Crash

When officers arrived on the scene, the driver, Darell Byrd, was no longer there, but a witness identified the crashed car as Mr. Byrd’s. At around 4:47 a.m., officers located Mr. Byrd driving a pickup truck in the area of Pine Cone Circle and Huntington Woods Drive. Officer Shayne Cannon attempted to pull over Mr. Byrd. Mr. Byrd initially stopped but then drove away, leading officers on a pursuit along St. Charles Parkway. Officer Cannon, Officer Kenneth Barry, and Officer Shawn Griffith pursued Mr. Byrd.

Less than one minute after beginning to flee, Mr. Byrd lost control of the truck and crashed into trees along St. Charles Parkway. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The IID concluded its investigation on September 30 and forwarded its investigative report to the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office on October 3. The Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office notified the IID on November 2 of its decision not to prosecute the case.

The IID’s report contains detailed investigative findings and analysis of relevant legal issues. Because the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office—not the IID—retains prosecution authority in this case, the report does not make any recommendations as to whether any individual should or should not be charged. A copy of the investigative report can be found here .

By law, the IID’s report must remain confidential until any related prosecution is completed or the State’s Attorney’s Office declines to prosecute. Suppose the local State’s Attorney decides to prosecute the matter. In that case, the IID will release the report, with appropriate redactions for confidentiality, within 30 days of a final judgment of all defendants in the case. If the local

State’s Attorney declines to prosecute; the IID will release the report, with appropriate redactions for confidentiality, within 30 days of that determination.