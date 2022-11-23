BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Patriot League released its second weekly awards announcement on Monday afternoon and Navy’s Maren Louridas was featured as the conference’s Rookie of the Week. The freshman guard from Delmar, New York joins Caitlin Weimar from Boston University in the announcement, as Weimar was selected at the Patriot League Player of the Week.

The freshman guard scored in double-figures in both games this week for the Mids going for a season-high 16 points against UAlbany, the defending America East champions before scoring 12 on the road at Mount St. Mary’s, the defending NEC champs. Additionally, Louridas averaged 5.5 rebounds this week with five boards against the Great Danes and six versus the Mountaineers. For the week, she averaged 14.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 three-pointers and 1.0 assists over 33.5 minutes per game.

Navy has opened the 2022-23 season with back-to-back Patriot League Rookie of the Week honors as Louridas joins teammate Kate Samson , who was the week one recipient. Prior to Samson’s award Navy had gone nearly three seasons without a weekly rookie honoree.

Louridas and the Mids are faced with a busy week of action at Alumni Hall as they will be hosting Monmouth on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. before welcoming Northern Illinois (Sat., 1:30 p.m.) and Idaho (Sun., 1 p.m.) as part of the 2022 Navy Classic.